Groww, one of the country's investment platform, has launched stocks to democratize stock investing. The platform will open to all the users in the coming weeks, the investment platform said in a statement.

Speaking on the launch, Lalit Keshre, Cofounder and CEO of Groww said “With the launch of stocks, we open up stock investing experience to millions of new age investors in the country. There was strong demand from our users who wanted to invest in stocks and ETFs, and so we started working on the platform almost 2 years ago."

"We began a phased roll-out by inviting our early investors at the start of the year. Over 1 lakh investors have opened stocks accounts on invitation and have done more than 2 million transactions so far," he added

On Groww, investors can view all information about the company’s statistics such as financial performance, shareholding patterns, peer comparisons etc at one place. They can see all their holdings on a single dashboard and track the performance in real time, the company said.

Investors can also learn about stock investing on the platform.