Grip launches InvoiceX, LeaseX and LoanX products with returns ranging from 11-16%

3 Min Read
Grip's products will help the retail investors to build a portfolio through a pool of 200 startups.
Grip, an alternative investment platform, on Monday launched LeaseX, InvoiceX and LoanX to offer fixed and predictable returns ranging from 11-16 percent as well as options for short or long tenure. This will help the retail investors to build a portfolio through a pool of 200 startups, Grip said.
InvoiceX will allow investors to earn returns from receipts backed by a large pool of invoices issued against large companies.
"InvoiceX on Grip’s platform will offer diversification in two ways- diversification from other assets in an investors portfolio and diversification within InvoiceX," said Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & CEO at Grip.
"In the first scenario, most investors have either stocks/ mutual funds or fixed deposits in their portfolio. InvoiceX enables diversification as it is not-market linked and provides fixed returns. At the same time, the returns are linked to the repayment of invoices raised against large companies and hence different in risk-reward to a bank fixed deposit. In case of diversification within InvoiceX, the returns of an investor in InvoiceX are linked not to 1 invoice but to over 200 invoices. That too against 20+ different companies. This provides significant diversification of risk and reduces the chance of default," he said.
Diversified companies/ industries
The first InvoiceX launched by Grip has 200+ invoices issued against 22 large companies.
"This includes TCS, L&T, AND, Zetwerk, ReNew, Acer, HUL, Wipro, Himadri, Radika Opto etc. These companies belong to different sectors including manufacturing, technology, telecom, renewable energy, financial services etc," Aggarwal said.
The objective
Investing in invoice discounting has been an attractive alternative investment option for several years now. However the investment was always linked to a single invoice.
With InvoiceX, Aggarwal said. Grip has enabled investors to have the same feature of a short-tenure, fixed income investment option but with a diversified pool to significantly reduce risk. Further, this product is designed to be a SEBI and RBI compliant, credit-rated and listed.
"We believe alongside InvoiceX - products like LeaseX and LoanX will resonate with individual investors who are beginning their journey in alternative investments. Each of the products are based on the SEBI Securitized Debt Instrument (SDI) framework," he said.
Grip said it has been at the forefront of pioneering SDIs and bringing it to individual investors. Launching the first-ever NSE listed SDI in Oct 2022, Grip has now enabled 100+ crore in SDI investments. In the next 12 months, Grip said it plans to launch 750 crore worth investment options through SDIs.
Several fintechs and investment advisors are now also adding SDIs as an investment option for their users enabling this product to become more prevalent as an investment option.
