'Great opportunity': Franklin Templeton recommended its doomed bond fund as late as April 16

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Thursday announced the closure of its six credit funds due to liquidity issues amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. However, the company was touting one of its doomed bond funds as a "great investment opportunity" as late as April 16.

In an official Franklin Templeton document, under a section titled “Opportunities Ahead”, the company said, “Even at shorter end products like Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund provide great investment opportunity.”

Merely a week after the date of publication of the document, Franklin Templeton announced the closure of its six credit funds, which included the doomed Ultra Short Bond Fund touted in the communication.

The other closed funds are Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Credit Risk Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Income Opportunities Fund.

"There has been a dramatic and sustained fall in liquidity in certain segments of the corporate bonds market on account of the COVID-19 crisis and the resultant lock-down [sic] of the Indian economy which was necessary to address the same," the statement added.

India remains under a strict lockdown until May 3. All services deemed non-essential have been ordered shut for the duration of the lockdown.