'Great opportunity': Franklin Templeton recommended its doomed bond fund as late as April 16
Updated : April 26, 2020 04:28 PM IST
In an official Franklin Templeton document, under a section titled “Opportunities Ahead”, the company said, “Even at shorter end products like Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund provide great investment opportunity.”
Merely a week after the date of publication of the document, Franklin Templeton announced the closure of its six credit funds, which included the doomed Ultra Short Bond Fund touted in the communication.