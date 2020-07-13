Gratuity: How to calculate, eligibility, taxation and other details

Gratuity, payable under the Payment of Gratuity Act 1972, is a sum of money paid by an employer to an employee for services rendered in the company. The gratuity amount depends upon the tenure of service and last drawn salary.

Under the existing gratuity rules, the employees are eligible for gratuity only if they have completed 5 years of continuous service with a single employer, according to Paisabazaar. This condition, however, does not apply if the employee dies or becomes disabled while in service.

Gratuity can be calculated according to this formula:

Last drawn salary (basic salary plus dearness allowance) X number of completed years of service X 15/26.

"Nevertheless, there are 30/31 days in most months of the year, only 26 days are taken as the number of days while calculating gratuity," as per Paisabazaar.

According to this formula, the time period of over six months or more is considered as one year. This means if employees have completed five years and seven months of service, the number of years will be considered as six years for calculation of gratuity benefit.

While, if the service period is five years and five months, it will be considered as five years.

Let's understand this with an example:

Suppose, a person joined service in May 2014 and resigned in August 2019. He earned a monthly income of Rs 40,000, then gratuity can be calculated as follows:

40,000 * 5 * 15/26 = Rs 1,15,384.61

The entire amount of gratuity is tax-free.

According to BankBazaar, a company cannot pay its employees more than Rs 10 lakh as gratuity, irrespective of the number of years they have completed.

"This limit is also applicable to gratuity they receive from different employers during lifetime. In case the company wishes to pay more money, they can title it under ex-gratia or bonus. This acts as a voluntary contribution and not something compulsorily imposed by the law," BankBazaar said.

An organisation, which is not covered under the Gratuity Act, can also pay gratuity to an employee. Salary, in this case, is calculated including basic pay, sales commission and dearness allowance.

The following formula is considered for the calculation of gratuity amount for employees who are not covered under the Gratuity Act:

Gratuity = (15 * Last drawn salary amount * period of service)/30