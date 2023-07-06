GPF vs EPF vs PPF: Interest rate, maturity period, premature closure and other details compared

Provident funds are saving schemes designed to build a reliable retirement corpus and allow investors to reap benefits at maturity. There are three major provident fund accounts—namely Employees' Provident Fund or EPF, General Provident Fund or GPF and Public Provident Fund or PPF—available in the country.

In a recent decision, the government has opted to retain the interest rate at 7.1 percent for subscribers of the General Provident Fund (GPF) and other similar funds. This rate will be applicable for the July-September quarter of 2023. Notably, the 7.1 percent interest rate also extends to various government-run provident funds, including the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF), All India Services Provident Fund, Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund, and State Railway Provident Fund, among others.

These provident funds serve as savings schemes designed to foster a reliable retirement corpus, enabling investors to enjoy benefits upon maturity. Within the country, there are primarily three types of provident fund accounts available. These include the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), General Provident Fund (GPF), and Public Provident Fund (PPF).

The EPF serves as a mandatory retirement savings option exclusive to salaried individuals in the organised sector. Contributions to this fund are made by both the employee and the employer. On the other hand, the GPF account is solely dedicated to government employees.