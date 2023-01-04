GPF interest rate stands at 7.1% — How it compares with EPF, PPF

There are several types of provident funds that are available to to derive retirement benefits. Some of the prominent funds are Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and General Provident Fund (GPF).

The government has kept the interest rate unchanged at 7.1 percent for the subscribers of the General Provident Fund (GPF) and other similar funds. In the previous quarter ended December 31, the GPF interest was similar at 7.1 percent. The rate is valid from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023. The 7.1 percent rate of interest of is also applicable to other government-run provident funds including the Contributory Provident Fund, All India Services Provident Fund, Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund, State Railway Provident Fund, among others.

All these provident funds are saving schemes designed to build a reliable retirement corpus and allow investors to reap benefits at maturity. Majorly, there are three provident fund accounts—namely Employees' Provident Fund or EPF, General Provident Fund or GPF and Public Provident Fund or PPF—available in the country.

EPF is a compulsory retirement saving option that is available to salaried people in the organized sector. In this case, contributions are made by both the employee and the employer. GPF account, on the other hand, is a provident fund account available only for government employees.

Public Provident Fund (PPF) account is majorly a retirement-focused investment instrument that comes with EEE (Exempt-Exempt-Exempt) tax status. This is not compulsory but is available for all resident Indians.

How the interest rates of these scheme compare?

Currently, all members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) get an interest rate of 8.10 percent on their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposit.

GPF is now offering 7.1 percent interest in the present quarter and the interest rate on PPF has also been fixed at 7.1 percent for the current quarter.

The government has recently announced hike in small savings interest rates by up to 1.1 percentage points for the January-March quarter. However, the same has not been done for PPF.

What about maturity period and premature closure?

EPF matures when the subscriber reaches the age of 58 years. For GPF, maturity comes at the time of retirement. On the other hand, PPF matures in 15 years.

In the case of EPF, premature closure can happen only after two months of unemployment and for GPF, it can happen only on leaving government service.

PPF allows premature closure after five years on certain conditions such as medical reasons or a child's education.

Tax exemptions of the schemes

If an individual withdraws the balance amount from his/her EPF account after five years of account creation, it is exempt from tax. GPF, meanwhile, is a tax-free retirement-cum savings scheme.