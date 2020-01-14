Personal Finance
Govt may offer more sops to taxpayers, increase savings, says report
January 14, 2020
The present exemption limit under Section 80C is Rs 1.5 lakh, including PPF investments and NSCs.
The idea is to put more money in the hands of the savers to push consumption and help revive the economy.
The Indian household sector's saving rate fell to 17.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY18 from 23.6 percent in FY12.
