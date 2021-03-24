  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Govt hikes PF threshold limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest

Updated : March 24, 2021 10:57 AM IST

The new provision would come into effect from April 1.
FM clarified that the Rs 2.5 lakh limit is covering 92-93 percent of the people who are subscribers.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has over six crore subscribers.
Govt hikes PF threshold limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest
Published : March 24, 2021 09:24 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

After Maruti, Nissan India to hike car prices from April 1

Cabinet approves COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, says Prakash Javadekar

Cabinet approves COVID-19 vaccination for people above 45 years of age from April 1, says Prakash Javadekar

MobiKwik eyes IPO in 2021, will look to raise over Rs 1,460 crore: Report

MobiKwik eyes IPO in 2021, will look to raise over Rs 1,460 crore: Report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement