Govt hikes PF threshold limit to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest Updated : March 24, 2021 10:57 AM IST The new provision would come into effect from April 1. FM clarified that the Rs 2.5 lakh limit is covering 92-93 percent of the people who are subscribers. The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has over six crore subscribers. Published : March 24, 2021 09:24 AM IST