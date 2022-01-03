Govt extends last date to submit annual life certificate to Feb 28; here's how to do it

The deadline for government pensioners to submit their annual life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra has been extended to February 28, 2021. The usual yearly deadline for the same is November 30.

This is the second time the government has extended the deadline first from the usual deadline of November 30 to December 31, 2021 and now to February 28, 2022.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare announced the extension via an office memorandum dated December 31, 2021.

With this extension, pensioners now have more time to submit their annual life certificate. It is vital for pensioners of all hues to submit a 'Life Certificate' or 'Jeevan Pramaan Certificate' every year to Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) such as banks, post offices et al to receive their monthly share.

Pensioners can submit their annual life certificates at PDAs either by presenting themselves personally or by delivering a life certificate online.

Pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using a software application and secure Aadhaar based Biometric Authentication System.

o generate the certificate, pensioners are first required to register with the 'Jeevan Pramaan' . For the same, they have to download the 'Jeevan Pramaan' app and open it. Thereafter, they should go to new registration, enter Aadhaar number, bank account number, name, mobile number and pension payment order (PPO).