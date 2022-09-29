    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance News

    Govt authorises SBI to issue electoral bonds between Oct 1-10

    Govt authorises SBI to issue electoral bonds between Oct 1-10

    Govt authorises SBI to issue electoral bonds between Oct 1-10
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The government of India had notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 on January 2, 2018. As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.

    State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXII Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 29 authorized branches from October 1 to 10, 2022.
    These electoral bonds will be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the these are deposited after expiry of the validity period, Press Information of Bureau (PIB) said in a statement on Thursday.
    The electoral bond deposited by an eligible political party in its account shall be credited on the same day, it said.
    The government of India had notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 on January 2, 2018. As per provisions of the scheme, electoral bonds may be purchased by a person who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India.
    A person being an individual can buy electoral bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals.
    Only the political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last general election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds.
    The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible political party only through a bank account with the authorised bank, PIB said.
    An electoral bond is a bearer instrument, such as a Promissory Note and similar to a banknote that is payable to the bearer on demand. The instrument is also free of interest and it can be purchased by any citizen of India or a body incorporated in India.
    The bonds can be issued in multiples of 1,000, 10,000, 1 lakh, 10 lakh and 1 crore and will be available in specific branches of State Bank of India (SBI). The donor is required to have completed his or her KYC, in order to purchase these bonds.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Electoral Bond Scheme 2018Electoral BondsSBIState Bank of India

    Previous Article

    Sundaram Finance in early stages of upcycle in commercial vehicle sector, says MD

    Next Article

    Rupee is under pressure, but not as bad as 2013: Former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng