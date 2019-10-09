Government's 'Diwali tofa': Dearness Allowance increased by 5%

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday decided hike Dearness Allowance (DA) by five percentage points. Environment Minister, Prakash Javdekar announced the cabinet decision calling it a "Diwali tofa" by the government. Effectively DA now stands at 17 percent and will be effective retrospectively from July 2019.

Javdekar said that 50 lakh government employees and 62 lakh pensioners will benefit from the DA hike. The total cost for DA will now cost the exchequer Rs 16,000 crore.