Govt keeps GPF interest rates unchanged for January-March quarter

The General Provident Fund (GPF) and other similar products will fetch an interest rate of 7.9 percent until March 2020, the budget division of Department of Economic Affairs, under the Ministry of Finance said in a recent notification. The GPF interest rates for the previous quarter also stood at 7.9 percent.

GPF, a type of provident fund, is available only for government employees. Interest rates on GPF are revised as per the government’s notifications issued every quarter.

As per the notification, the interest rate of 7.9 percent for the period January-March 2020, will apply to the following funds: General Provident Fund (Central Services), Contributory Provident Fund (India), All India Services Provident Fund, State Railway Provident Fund, General Provident Fund (Defence Services), Indian Ordnance Department Provident Fund, Indian Ordnance Factories Workmen’s Provident Fund, Indian Naval Dockyard Workmen’s Provident Fund, Defence Services Officers Provident Fund, and Armed Forces Personnel Provident Fund.

A government employee becomes a member of GPF by contributing a certain percentage of their salary to the account, which is mandatory except during the period when the employee is under suspension.