Personal Finance
Govt keeps GPF interest rates unchanged for January-March quarter
Updated : January 28, 2020 12:27 PM IST
GPF, a type of provident fund, is available only for government employees.
Interest rates on GPF are revised as per the government’s notifications issued every quarter.
The GPF interest rates for the previous quarter also stood at 7.9 percent.
