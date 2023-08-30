Got your annual bonus? Invest in your dreams

1 Min Read
Did you recently receive your annual bonus? Instead of indulging in extravagant shopping, this article aims to guide you towards wise investments and potential financial growth.
Live TV
Loading...
Investing your bonus is an excellent way of potentially increasing your finances to achieve your goals.
It's a step towards securing a stable financial future. But what if you're not comfortable with locking your money for an extended period and need access to liquid cash? That's where Ultra-Short-Term Funds come into play.
Watch this video and understand more about ultra- short funds:
Start your investment journey today. Click here to know more
Note:
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.
This is a partnered post.
Note To Readers
Disclaimer: A mutual fund scheme is NOT a DEPOSIT product and is not an obligation of, or guaranteed, or insured by the mutual fund or its AMC. Due to the nature of the underlying investments, the returns or the potential returns of a mutual fund product cannot be guaranteed. Historical performance, when presented, is purely for reference purposes and is not a guarantee of future results. Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product/scheme is suitable for them.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
How to link your voter id with Aadhaar card? Check step-by-step guide here
Aug 30, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Is your income tax refund delayed? Know possible reasons and what you should do now
Aug 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Now, customers of these four banks can scan UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee — Here's how
Aug 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read