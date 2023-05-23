Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI: Here's how to avail

With this development, users can link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay to pay at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.

Google Pay in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday announced the capability for users to make Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments with RuPay credit cards. With this development, users can link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay to pay at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted.

Live Tv

Loading...

This feature is now available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India. More banks will follow very soon, Google Pay said in a statement.

How to use it?