Gold and equities are both important investment avenues but they behave differently. In the current global economic scenario, gold can be seen delivering stellar returns compared to other asset classes. It recently touched a record high of Rs 61,490 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). On the other hand, Indian equities are also rebounding, amid weakness in the US dollar which has brought foreign institutional investors (FIIs) back into the game.
Given that, the question arises if investors should invest in gold which works as a hedge against uncertainty or get back to equities which have a track record of outperforming inflation over the long run.
Notably, global geopolitical tension and global banking worries have bolstered the appeal of the safe-haven metal. However, whenever equities are in an uptrend, gold gets unfavourable to traders and short-term investors.