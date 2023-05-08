English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsWith equity markets rebounding, will gold still glitter as an investment avenue?

With equity markets rebounding, will gold still glitter as an investment avenue?

With equity markets rebounding, will gold still glitter as an investment avenue?
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 8, 2023 1:25:25 PM IST (Published)

Gold and equities are both important investment avenues but they behave differently. In the current global economic scenario, gold can be seen delivering stellar returns compared to other asset classes. It recently touched a record high of Rs 61,490 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). On the other hand, Indian equities are also rebounding, amid weakness in the US dollar which has brought foreign institutional investors (FIIs) back into the game.

Recommended Articles

View All
Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure

May 8, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

Tata Starbucks bets on localised, smaller sized offerings amid aggressive expansion plans

May 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

May 8, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Given that, the question arises if investors should invest in gold which works as a hedge against uncertainty or get back to equities which have a track record of outperforming inflation over the long run.
Notably, global geopolitical tension and global banking worries have bolstered the appeal of the safe-haven metal. However, whenever equities are in an uptrend, gold gets unfavourable to traders and short-term investors.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X