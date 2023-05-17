Breaking News
Nifty 50 breaks below May 12 low
Gold today at Rs 1,635 below its life time high: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Gold today at Rs 1,635 below its life-time high: Should you buy, sell or hold?

By Anshul  May 17, 2023
By Anshul  May 17, 2023 10:47:57 AM IST (Published)

Gold prices today: Spot gold ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,992.56 per ounce by 0254 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 percent higher to $1,995.10, according to news agency Reuters.

Gold and silver prices edged higher on Wednesday, May 17. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,385 per 10 grams, after recording a rise of 0.23 percent. Silver futures were trading at Rs 73,675 per kg, after witnessing a dip of 0.12 percent.

Earlier this month, gold prices had reached a record high of Rs 62,020 per 10 grams.
In the global market, gold prices steadied below the $2,000-mark as investors fretted over the outcome from the US debt-limit negotiations, with a firmer dollar keeping prices in check. Spot gold ticked up 0.2 percent to $1,992.56 per ounce by 0254 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 percent higher to $1,995.10, according to news agency Reuters.
