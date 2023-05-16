Breaking News
Nifty Midcap above 33,000 for the first time in 19 months
Gold and silver prices dip marginally today: Should you buy, sell or hold?

By Anshul  May 16, 2023 11:22:06 AM IST (Published)

Gold prices today: Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $2,016.72 per ounce by 0237 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $2,020.20, according to Reuters.

Gold and silver prices marginally declined on Tuesday, May 16. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 61,498 per 10 grams, after recording a fall of 0.14 percent. Silver futures were trading at Rs 73,298 per kg, after witnessing a dip of 0.27 percent.

This is line with global market, where rates eased in a narrow range as traders assessed comments from US central bank officials on interest rates staying high, while the US debt-ceiling debate and risk of a default curbed further losses in bullion. Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $2,016.72 per ounce by 0237 GMT, while US gold futures were down 0.1 percent to $2,020.20, according to Reuters.
On Monday, gold and silver prices were modestly higher due to profit booking in the dollar index.
X