Gold set for weekly drop amid US debt ceiling crisis: Should you buy, sell or hold today

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,945.39 per ounce by 0311 GMT, after hitting its lowest since March 22 at $1,936.59. US gold futures edged up 0.1 percent to $1,945.90.

Gold prices edged up on Friday, May 26. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,530 per 10 grams, after recording a rise of 0.12 percent. Globally, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,945.39 per ounce by 0311 GMT, after hitting its lowest since March 22 at $1,936.59. US gold futures edged up 0.1 percent to $1,945.90.

The rates of yellow metal increased as the dollar pulled back from a two-month high, but bullion was poised for a third straight weekly fall as traders assessed the progress of US debt ceiling negotiations and the Federal Reserve's next policy move, according to Reuters.

There is an overwhelming market expectation that the debt crisis will be resolved, and a still overall tightening horizon from the Fed that is expected to put some downward pressure on gold, Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities was quoted as saying in the report.

Notably, gold fell to its lowest level in two months on Thursday as speculation of another Federal Reserve rate hike was spurred by strong economic data and optimism around the US debt ceiling negotiations.

The outlook

Rahul Kalantri, VP of Commodities at Mehta Equities expects gold to remain volatile in today’s session.

"Gold has support at $1,930-1,920 per ounce while resistance at $1,954-1,962 per ounce. In the Indian rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 59,240-59,080 per 10 gm, while resistance is at Rs 59,720, 59,950 per 10 gm," said Kalantri.

As per Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities in Mumbai, gold could still reach $1,980 or close to the $2,000 level in June, supported by steady physical demand in key markets like India and China and overall economic uncertainty.

Investment strategy

Experts think that gold is somewhat overvalued at the current level. However, yellow metal is considered a store of value and a hedge against inflation, so its value can fluctuate depending on a variety of economic and political factors.

For diversification purposes, one can still invest in gold. The long-standing rule now should be to keep gold at 5 percent to 10 percent in an investment portfolio.