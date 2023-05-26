English
    Gold set for weekly drop amid US debt ceiling crisis: Should you buy, sell or hold today
    By Anshul  May 26, 2023 11:25:29 AM IST (Published)

    Spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,945.39 per ounce by 0311 GMT, after hitting its lowest since March 22 at $1,936.59. US gold futures edged up 0.1 percent to $1,945.90.

    Gold prices edged up on Friday, May 26. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,530 per 10 grams, after recording a rise of 0.12 percent. Globally, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,945.39 per ounce by 0311 GMT, after hitting its lowest since March 22 at $1,936.59. US gold futures edged up 0.1 percent to $1,945.90.

    The rates of yellow metal increased as the dollar pulled back from a two-month high, but bullion was poised for a third straight weekly fall as traders assessed the progress of US debt ceiling negotiations and the Federal Reserve's next policy move, according to Reuters.
    There is an overwhelming market expectation that the debt crisis will be resolved, and a still overall tightening horizon from the Fed that is expected to put some downward pressure on gold, Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities was quoted as saying in the report.
