Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,978.06 per ounce as of 0347 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,979.40, according to news agency Reuters.

Gold and silver prices are mostly volatile on Monday, May 22. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,307 per 10 gm, down 0.12 percent. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,930 per kg. Globally, gold prices edged up on Monday as drawn-out discussions around the US debt ceiling and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's less-hawkish comments added to the safe-haven bullion's appeal.

The trigger

Gold prices gained 1 percent on Friday after Fed Chair Powell said it is still unclear if US interest rates will need to rise further, amid uncertainty about the impact of past hikes and recent bank credit tightening with the fact that inflation is proving hard to control, as per Reuters.

US President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling on Monday, which will be closely watched to see if a resolution is reached in the standoff after negotiations broke off on Friday.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities, gold and silver showed very high volatility and recovered from their lows after profit taking in the dollar index from their highs and the US debt ceiling talks. Gold and silver rate also gained amid weakness in the rupee.

"The US Fed Chairman’s comment on further interest rates was slightly dovish than expected and also supported gold and silver prices at lower levels. However, the US 10-year bond yields gained again amid uncertainty on the U.S. debt ceiling and crossed 3.65 percent levels and cap gains of precious metals," Kalantri said.

The outlook

Kalantri said he expects gold and silver to remain volatile in Monday’s session.

"Gold rate has support at $1968-1955 per ounce while resistance at $1992-2005 per ounce. Silver price has support at $23.55-23.42 per ounce, while resistance is at $24.05-24.22 per ounce. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 60,110-59,880 per 10 gm, while resistance is at Rs 60,610, 60,790 per 10 gm. Silver has support at Rs 72,620-71,950 per kg, while resistance is at Rs 73,850–74,320 per kg,” he said.

Investment

Analysts expect volatility in gold prices with US debt ceiling talks and macroeconomic indicators in focus.

However, for diversification purposes, one can still invest in gold. Experts say that the current outlook for MCX gold prices is moderately bearish, given the recent developments in the US economy. Hence, the long-standing rule now should be to keep gold at 5 percent to 10 percent in an investment portfolio.