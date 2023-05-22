Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,978.06 per ounce as of 0347 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,979.40, according to news agency Reuters.

Gold and silver prices are mostly volatile on Monday, May 22. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,307 per 10 gm, down 0.12 percent. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,930 per kg. Globally, gold prices edged up on Monday as drawn-out discussions around the US debt ceiling and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's less-hawkish comments added to the safe-haven bullion's appeal.

Live Tv

Loading...

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,978.06 per ounce as of 0347 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,979.40, according to news agency Reuters.

The trigger