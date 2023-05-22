English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsGold prices volatile on US debt ceiling talks, Fed cues: Should you buy, sell or hold today?

Gold prices volatile on US debt ceiling talks, Fed cues: Should you buy, sell or hold today?

Gold prices volatile on US debt ceiling talks, Fed cues: Should you buy, sell or hold today?
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anshul  May 22, 2023 10:47:30 AM IST (Updated)

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,978.06 per ounce as of 0347 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,979.40, according to news agency Reuters.

Gold and silver prices are mostly volatile on Monday, May 22. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,307 per 10 gm, down 0.12 percent. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,930 per kg. Globally, gold prices edged up on Monday as drawn-out discussions around the US debt ceiling and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's less-hawkish comments added to the safe-haven bullion's appeal.

Live Tv

Loading...

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,978.06 per ounce as of 0347 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,979.40, according to news agency Reuters.
The trigger
Gold prices gained 1 percent on Friday after Fed Chair Powell said it is still unclear if US interest rates will need to rise further, amid uncertainty about the impact of past hikes and recent bank credit tightening with the fact that inflation is proving hard to control, as per Reuters.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X