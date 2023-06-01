Gold moves in tight range as investors gauge Fed policy path: Should you buy, sell or hold today

Globally, spot gold held its ground at $1,963.49 per ounce by 0446 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,963.10. Bullion registered a monthly fall in May.

Gold prices declined on Thursday, June 1. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,958 per 10 grams, down 0.40 percent. Globally, spot gold held its ground at $1,963.49 per ounce by 0446 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,963.10. Bullion registered a monthly fall in May.

On Wednesday, gold traded higher boosted by some safe-haven buying and decline in the US 10-year bond yields. The Chinese manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to its lowest at 48.8, while the dollar index reacted negatively after strong job openings data, which supported buying in precious metals.

The trigger

Gold prices held steady on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the dollar, although prices moved in a tight range as investors gauged the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook following a critical vote on the US debt ceiling, according to news agency Reuters.

Investors had a muted response to the US House of Representatives passing a bill, which could suspend the government's borrowing limit and avert a default, with market focus now turning to the Senate and the interest rate outlook.

In the short term, gold could trade higher near the $1,980 level, but don't expect an extreme move upside because markets are still speculating more rate hikes by the Fed, Brian Lan, of Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central was quoted as saying in Reuters report.

The outlook

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, gold has support at $1948-1936 per ounce while resistance is at $1972-1985 per ounce. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 59,980-59,790 per 10 gm, while resistance is at Rs 60,340, 60,550 per 10 gm.

Prathamesh Mallya, DVP Research, Non-Agro Commodities & Currency at Angel One Ltd expects gold to trade higher towards Rs 60,540 per 10 gm levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move higher to Rs 60,700 per 10 gm levels.

Investment strategy

Experts still suggest selling gold futures on rise for Rs 60,000 per 10 gm with a stop loss of Rs 60,200 per 10 gm and a target of Rs 59,600 per 10 gm.