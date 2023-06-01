English
Gold moves in tight range as investors gauge Fed policy path: Should you buy, sell or hold today

Gold moves in tight range as investors gauge Fed policy path: Should you buy, sell or hold today
By Anshul  Jun 1, 2023 12:37:03 PM IST (Published)

Globally, spot gold held its ground at $1,963.49 per ounce by 0446 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,963.10. Bullion registered a monthly fall in May.

Gold prices declined on Thursday, June 1. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,958 per 10 grams, down 0.40 percent. Globally, spot gold held its ground at $1,963.49 per ounce by 0446 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,963.10. Bullion registered a monthly fall in May.

On Wednesday, gold traded higher boosted by some safe-haven buying and decline in the US 10-year bond yields. The Chinese manufacturing PMI unexpectedly fell to its lowest at 48.8, while the dollar index reacted negatively after strong job openings data, which supported buying in precious metals.
Gold prices held steady on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the dollar, although prices moved in a tight range as investors gauged the Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook following a critical vote on the US debt ceiling, according to news agency Reuters.
