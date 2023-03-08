Why gold prices lost colour in Holi 2023 — outlook and investment tips

Gold prices slipped to a one-week low globally and lost Rs 615 in India on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of rate hikes to curb inflation. Read on for a better understanding of the Fed rate-gold price link.

Gold prices on Wednesday, March 8, dropped by Rs 615 to Rs 55,095 per 10 grams in the domestic market amid a decline in rates of precious metal in the overseas markets. Globally, gold prices slipped to a one-week low after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates might need to go higher than expected to curb inflationary pressures.

The Fed will likely need to raise rates more than expected in response to recent strong data and is prepared to move in larger steps if the "totality" of incoming information suggests tougher measures are needed to control inflation, Powell said.

Impact on gold

According to Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, nobody wants to buy gold today following the hawkish remarks from Powell.

"There's also very little gold-selling, with prices pushing slightly lower but without conviction," Simpson was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.

Higher interest rates usually dull gold's appeal because they increase the opportunity cost of holding the asset which bears no interest.

Talking about domestic market, the gold prices reflects global trends.

Here's a look at gold prices in last 3 months:

Gold outlook

The last one year has been decent for gold rates due to decline in the rupee. The currency has been constantly tumbling against the dollar, which has made gold a little expensive. However, after Powell's remark, gold rates are expected to remain in a tight range. At this time, investors may be concerned about whether the Fed will resume big hikes as a result of recent strong economic indicators.

For fresh hints about the US central bank's monetary policy, market players eagerly anticipate the release of the US jobs data for February on Friday, March 10.

According to Rahul Kalantri, VP, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, gold prices may remain volatile ahead of the US job data.

"Gold has support at $1802-1788 while resistance is at $1828-1840. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 54,780- Rs 54,510, while resistance is at Rs 55,280 and Rs 55,510," Kalantri said.

Prathamesh Mallya, AVP, Research, Non-Agri Commodities, and Currencies, Angel One Ltd, thinks that gold will trade lower towards Rs 54,720 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to Rs 54,510 levels.

Investment perspective

According to experts, short to mid-term investment in gold is always fine. Like any other asset class, it is difficult and futile to time the market, whether it is gold or equity. So, the thumb rule for gold is to allocate up to 10 percent of savings/portfolio in gold-related instruments and stay invested to get the benefit of appreciation in gold prices which have a tendency to catch up with inflation.

On top of that, diversification is important due to the uncertain economic environment and volatility in the stock market. However, the rule of investment says that asset class should not be looked at as a primary investment vehicle. Rather it should be used for portfolio diversification purposes.