Gold under pressure on firm US dollar and treasury yields: Should you buy, sell or hold today?

By Anshul  May 18, 2023 10:50:47 AM IST (Published)

The dollar index eased on the day, after hitting a seven-week high in the previous session, partly due to traders dialing back expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year.

Gold and silver prices edged lower on Thursday, May 18. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,153 per 10 grams, after recording a fall of 0.06 percent. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,557 per kg, after witnessing a dip of 0.21 percent.

Globally, gold prices steadied as the dollar pulled back slightly from a seven-week peak. Spot gold held its ground at $1,983.79 per ounce by 0249 GMT. US gold futures steadied at $1,986.60 per ounce, according to news agency Reuters.
The trigger
According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, gold prices came under pressure below the psychological $2,000 mark in view of a firm US dollar and treasury yields. The US Dollar has been in favor due to favorable US data and while the debt-ceiling negotiations continue in Washington.
