Gold prices near all-time high — Key reasons for the surge and what lies next

Gold prices are trading higher on Thursday, extending this year's gains to a near all-time high. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures were trading at Rs 55,820 per 10 grams, up 0.1 percent. In August 2020, gold touched an all-time high of Rs 56,200 per 10 grams. In the overseas market, gold has managed to sustain above the $1,850 an ounce level.

So, why are prices rising?

Globally, yellow metal prices have increased as the dollar softened, as traders braced for US employment data which will influence the Fed’s policy trajectory.

"Gold has had a good start to the year, helped by a weaker dollar and expectations that the Fed might slow its pace of rate hikes. Recession risks and central bank buying should also support bullion this year," Brian Lan, managing director at Singapore-based dealer GoldSilver Central was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,856.11 per ounce after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session. US gold futures also edged 0.1 percent higher at $1,861.20 while the dollar index eased 0.1 percent.

Minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that all officials agreed the US central bank should slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes.

"This led to the dropping of the US dollar index below the 104.00 support after the 10-year US treasury yields witnessed immense pressure and scaled down to nearly 3.69 percent, which also supported gold," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities.

Gold has support at $1828-1817 while resistance is at $1855-1868. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 55,520-55,350, while resistance is at Rs 56,080, Rs 56,250.

Some experts also believe that the demand for gold as a safe haven has increased due to market volatility.

Markets have recently been volatile and at these times having investments in negatively correlated assets such as gold acts as a hedge against big swings in an equity portfolio. The reason - gold is not responsive to stock market movements.

A look at recent performance what lies next?

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine took the gold price to its all-time high of $2,078 an ounce, and five consecutive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve dragged the gold price to a low of $1620 an ounce," Nitin Thard, Director at SafeGold, said in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18.com.

(A look at gold prices in the last three years. Source: WGC)

Back home, the yellow metal closed 2022 with substantial gains in the rupee terms.

Going forward, Thard believes that the demand for gold will see an uptick in 2023 as wedding muhurat days are extended up to June.

Globally, Lan said that if the jobs data reflects that the rate hikes have taken a toll on the economy, the dollar might weaken further and benefit gold.

Most banks and brokerages have also come out with their gold outlook for 2023. Saxo Bank expects newer highs at $2,000 to $2,075 on the higher side. It also expects that if prices break above $2,075, then $3,000 per ounce in case of gold prices is possible.

Standard Chartered expects the gold price to touch $2,250 per ounce.

Gold prices could surge to $4,000 per ounce in 2023 as interest rates are hiked, and recession fears keep markets volatile, according to Swiss Asia Capital.

So, what should be the investment strategy?

Like any other asset class, it is difficult and futile to time the market, whether it is gold or equity. So, the thumb rule for gold is to allocate up to 10 percent of savings/portfolio in gold-related instruments and stay invested to get the benefit of appreciation in gold prices which have a tendency to catch up with inflation.

On top of that, diversification is important due to the uncertain economic environment and volatility in the stock market. However, the rule of investment says that asset class should not be looked at as a primary investment vehicle. Rather it should be used for portfolio diversification purposes.

Where should one invest?

Physical gold is illiquid and digital gold can be a much better alternative.

Based on the investment needs, investment horizon, risk appetite, and budget, one may choose to buy Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs), Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), or Mutual Funds (MFs).