English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homepersonal finance NewsGold set for monthly drop as investors eye US debt ceiling deal, Fed cues: Should you buy, sell or hold today

    Gold set for monthly drop as investors eye US debt ceiling deal, Fed cues: Should you buy, sell or hold today

    Gold set for monthly drop as investors eye US debt ceiling deal, Fed cues: Should you buy, sell or hold today
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Anshul  May 31, 2023 12:08:46 PM IST (Published)

    Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,955.28 per ounce by 0243 GMT, and lost 1.7 percent so far this month. US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,954.80.

    Gold prices declined on Wednesday, May 31. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,968 per 10 grams, down Rs 30 or 0.05 percent. Globally, spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,955.28 per ounce by 0243 GMT, and lost 1.7 percent so far this month. US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,954.80.

    Live Tv

    Loading...

    The rates are set for a monthly drop, as progress in the US debt ceiling deal and expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates further eroded bullion's safe-haven status, according to news agency Reuters.
    On Tuesday, gold prices managed to climb higher, gaining nearly 1 percent to end at $1959.1 per ounce. Gold prices recovered from their lowest level in more than two months as the dollar retreated from recent highs, while persistent fears about the US debt ceiling negotiations kept investors on edge and revived demand for safe-haven metal.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X