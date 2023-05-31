Gold set for monthly drop as investors eye US debt ceiling deal, Fed cues: Should you buy, sell or hold today

By Anshul

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,955.28 per ounce by 0243 GMT, and lost 1.7 percent so far this month. US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,954.80.

Gold prices declined on Wednesday, May 31. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,968 per 10 grams, down Rs 30 or 0.05 percent. Globally, spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,955.28 per ounce by 0243 GMT, and lost 1.7 percent so far this month. US gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,954.80.

The rates are set for a monthly drop, as progress in the US debt ceiling deal and expectations that the Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates further eroded bullion's safe-haven status, according to news agency Reuters. On Tuesday, gold prices managed to climb higher, gaining nearly 1 percent to end at $1959.1 per ounce. Gold prices recovered from their lowest level in more than two months as the dollar retreated from recent highs, while persistent fears about the US debt ceiling negotiations kept investors on edge and revived demand for safe-haven metal.