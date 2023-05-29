English
    Gold prices flat on US debt limit deal: Should you buy, sell or hold today
    Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,944.09 per ounce by 0252 GMT, hovering near two-month lows hit on Friday. US gold futures were listless at $1,943.30.

    Gold prices were flat on Monday, May 29. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 55,550 per 10 grams, unchanged from Sunday's number. Globally, gold prices edged lower as a tentative deal sealed over the weekend to suspend the US debt ceiling coupled with jitters around higher-for-longer interest rates dampened demand for the non-yielding metal.

    Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,944.09 per ounce by 0252 GMT, hovering near two-month lows hit on Friday. US gold futures were listless at $1,943.30, according to news agency Reuters.
    The trigger
    Hurting gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday he had finalised a budget agreement with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until January 1, 2025 and that the deal was ready to move to Congress for a vote. Moreover, data on Friday showed US consumer spending increased more than expected in April and that inflation accelerated.
