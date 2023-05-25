Gold prices witness dip as US debt ceiling talks show no progress: Should you buy, sell or hold today?

Gold prices traded in a narrow range as investors awaited further developments in the drawn-out debt ceiling negotiations, while a stronger dollar capped advances.

Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, May 25. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,670 per 10 grams, after recording a fall of 0.32 percent. Globally, spot gold held steady at $1,957.49 per ounce by 0300 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.3 percent to $1,958.60.

The trigger

Gold prices traded in a narrow range as investors awaited developments in the drawn-out debt ceiling negotiations, while a stronger dollar capped advances. The dollar index held firm close to the previous session's high, keeping a lid on gold prices, according to news agency Reuters.

Bullion has been attempting to recover from its previous sell-off, but a stronger dollar and higher US Treasury yields continue to keep the upside in check, which seems to override safe-haven flows around the US debt ceiling situation, Yeap Jun Rong, a market analyst at IG was quoted as saying in Reuters report.