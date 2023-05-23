Gold prices decline on firmer dollar: Should you buy, sell or hold today?

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,963.56 per ounce by 0444 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $1,965.20, according to news agency Reuters. The dollar index held firm, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

Gold prices declined on Tuesday, May 23. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,000 per 10 grams, after recording a fall of Rs 356 or 0.59 percent. The yellow metal settled at Rs 60,241 on Monday. Globally also, gold prices fell pressured by a stronger dollar and upbeat equities, even as talks in Washington to lift the US debt ceiling dragged on.

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,963.56 per ounce by 0444 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $1,965.20, according to news agency Reuters. The dollar index held firm, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

The trigger

While a debt-ceiling deal has not been reached yet, comments from (House) Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy... reduced safe-haven buying flows into gold ," Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade was quoted as saying in Reuters report.

The dollar's momentum, fuelled by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, has also been acting as a shackle on gold prices, Waterer said.

US President Joe Biden and Speaker McCarthy could not reach an agreement on Monday on how to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling with just 10 days before a possible default that could sink the economy, but pledged to keep talking.

Keeping gold under pressure, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said there might be a need to go higher on the policy rate. Rising rates hurt demand for the zero-yielding asset. However, Michael Langford, director at corporate advisory AirGuide, said key risks for gold appear to be easing as Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled that it may be time to pause rate rises, as per Reuters.

The outlook

Experts say that gold has support at $1,964-1,950, while resistance at $1,988-2,004 per ounce. At MCX, gold is having support at Rs 60,000-59,770 per 10 gm and resistance at Rs 60,480-60,720 per 10 gm.

Investing strategy

According to Prathamesh Mallya, DVP Research, Non-Agro Commodities & Currency at Angel One Ltd, hawkish comments from two US Federal Reserve officials dragged non-yielding bullion and investors awaited more clarity on US debt ceiling negotiations.

"Following the breakdown of the debt ceiling negotiations on Friday, it is planned to happen again this week; however, if talk breaks down again, it may float a sense of uncertainty into the markets, causing some flight-to-safety buying into gold," Mallya said.

On the other side, the market is waiting for the minutes of the most recent US Federal Open Market Committee meeting, since markets are pricing in a 68.6 percent chance of interest rates remaining unchanged next month.

Experts further suggest selling gold on the rise around Rs 60,450.