Gold prices decline on firmer dollar: Should you buy, sell or hold today?

By Anshul

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,963.56 per ounce by 0444 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $1,965.20, according to news agency Reuters. The dollar index held firm, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

Gold prices declined on Tuesday, May 23. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,000 per 10 grams, after recording a fall of Rs 356 or 0.59 percent. The yellow metal settled at Rs 60,241 on Monday. Globally also, gold prices fell pressured by a stronger dollar and upbeat equities, even as talks in Washington to lift the US debt ceiling dragged on. Live Tv Loading...

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,963.56 per ounce by 0444 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $1,965.20, according to news agency Reuters. The dollar index held firm, making greenback-priced gold less attractive for overseas buyers. The trigger While a debt-ceiling deal has not been reached yet, comments from (House) Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy... reduced safe-haven buying flows into gold ," Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade was quoted as saying in Reuters report.