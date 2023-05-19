Gold set for biggest weekly fall since February: Should you buy, sell or hold today?

Gold prices were on course for their biggest weekly drop in 3-1/2 months as hopes for a resolution in the US debt ceiling negotiations and fading expectations of a rate cut by year-end took some shine off bullion

Gold and silver prices were in tight range on Friday, May 19. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,863 per 10 gm. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,490 per kg. Globally, gold prices were on course for their biggest weekly drop in 3-1/2 months as hopes for a resolution in the US debt ceiling negotiations and fading expectations of a rate cut by year-end took some shine off bullion, according to news agency Reuters.

Spot gold was flat at $1,958.29 per ounce by 0231 GMT, and was set for a 2.6 percent weekly drop - its biggest since early February

On Thursday, both metals had hit their multi-week lows. According to Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities Ltd, the optimism over the easing on the US debt ceiling hangover acted as negative for precious metals. US macro data, which showed that initial jobless claims fell to 242K last week and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index improved to -10.4 in May from -31.3 previous, also put pressure on metals.