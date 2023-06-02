Gold set for best week in nearly 2 months on US Fed pause hopes: Should you buy, sell or hold today

By CNBCTV18.com

Experts say that gold is set for their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months, as a softer dollar and hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign bolstered bullion's appeal.

Gold prices were flat on Friday, June 2. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,268 per 10 gram. Globally, spot gold held steady at $1,979.24 per ounce by 0457 GMT. US gold futures were little changed at $1,996.60. Experts say that gold is set for their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months, as a softer dollar and hopes for a pause in the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign bolstered bullion's appeal.

Bullion has gained 1.7 percent so far in the week, heading for its best week since the week ended April 7, according to news agency Reuters. Current gold market sentiment remains constructive, and prices could move a little higher from here as the Fed is expected to stay on hold in June, Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex was quoted as saying in Reuters report.