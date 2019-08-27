Gold prices at record high. Should you invest in Gold ETFs?

As and when the global economic scenario turns subdued and trade tensions escalate, investors move their focus from stock markets to safe-haven asset class gold. According to recent data from the World Gold Council (WGC), globally investors poured about $2.6 billion into gold-backed ETFs in July, the highest monthly investment since March 2013.

Gold prices have hit their all-time highs in August as rising US-China trade tensions and a slowdown in the global economy have marred equity returns. Gold prices in Delhi rose to a high of Rs 39,670 per 10 gram on Monday. So far this year, gold prices rose nearly 25 percent.

Coming to gold ETFs, it is a passive investment instrument which tracks the gold prices and parks money in gold units without the burden of any physical ownership.

According to Value Research, the yield from gold funds offered by the mutual fund houses has touched 27.65 percent in last one year. Compared to gold, all other equity fund categories have delivered negative returns during the same period.

Kotak Commodities head Ravindra Rao says he won't be surprised if spot gold prices shoot past the $1,950 per troy ounce level to log fresh all-time highs.

"Gold prices are indicating that global worries are still intact. This worry has started since the last 2-3 years, now that is escalating. If we compare gold with S&P and gold with bond yield, still the ratio is very low, so gold has a lot of steam left to go much higher," Rao said.

As per a report by natural resources investing company, Goehring & Rozencwajg, the Gold ETF bull run to continue for the foreseeable time.

"This (gold) bull market will be driven by Western investors, we should start to see robust physical accumulations of both gold and silver through the various ETFs which we believe will be the Western investment community's vehicle of choice," Goehring & Rozencwajg said in an August 17 report.

The report further said that "with central banks becoming significant buyers of gold instead of sellers and with producers no longer forward-selling their production, the only potential source of physical supply over the last eight years has come from the physical gold ETFs".