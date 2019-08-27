Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Gold prices at record high. Should you invest in Gold ETFs?

Updated : August 27, 2019 02:43 PM IST

Gold ETFs have become the safe haven asset class for investors after equities went for a toll in last few months.Â 
According to recent data from the World Gold Council (WGC), globally investors poured about $2.6 billion into gold-backed ETFs in July.
Gold ETFs started to rise in April this year after US-China trade escalated pushing investors to move towards a safe investments like gold. Further global trade tensions and depreciating rupee triggered gold prices to jump on the back of intense volatility.
Gold prices at record high. Should you invest in Gold ETFs?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

Multi-bagger rally! This stock turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 97 lakh in 10 years

India likely to report weakest Q1 GDP growth in five years

India likely to report weakest Q1 GDP growth in five years

RBI Board okays transfer of record high Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

RBI Board okays transfer of record high Rs 1.76 lakh crore to government

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV