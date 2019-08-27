Gold prices at record high. Should you invest in Gold ETFs?
Updated : August 27, 2019 02:43 PM IST
Gold ETFs have become the safe haven asset class for investors after equities went for a toll in last few months.Â
According to recent data from the World Gold Council (WGC), globally investors poured about $2.6 billion into gold-backed ETFs in July.
Gold ETFs started to rise in April this year after US-China trade escalated pushing investors to move towards a safe investments like gold. Further global trade tensions and depreciating rupee triggered gold prices to jump on the back of intense volatility.
