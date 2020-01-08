Gold prices at record high: Keep these things in mind before investing in the yellow metal
Updated : January 08, 2020 04:56 PM IST
Gold is considered as a hedge against inflation in developed markets.
According to experts, one should hold some percent of gold in the investment portfolio as it creates a good diversification in times of uncertainties.
Depending on the liquidity requirements one can choose from the available gold investment avenues.
