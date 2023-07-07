Gold remains investors' favourite despite stock market rise: Here's why

4 Min Read
Why gold has been rising when it should be falling, and should you buy it? Read this to know
Gold has long been considered a highly sought-after investment destination because of its reputation as a store of value. The value that it contains can be said to be drawn from various things – its history as a currency, and later, as the material (gold reserve) backing the currency. But recently, the price of gold has been acting weird.
In traditional investment theory, there is often an inverse relationship between equities and gold. As stock markets rise, investors tend to move away from gold, considering it a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty. However, the current situation defies this conventional wisdom, as both equities and gold have been experiencing positive trends simultaneously.
The performance
While Sensex and Nifty are up 7.2 percent and 7.7 percent year-to-date (YTD), gold price in US dollars is also at a growth of 5.24 percent from one year ago. In the first half of the calendar year 2023, Nifty delivered 5.83 percent return and gold has also given 5.73 percent return to its investors.