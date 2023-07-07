Gold remains investors' favourite despite stock market rise: Here's why

Why gold has been rising when it should be falling, and should you buy it? Read this to know

Gold has long been considered a highly sought-after investment destination because of its reputation as a store of value. The value that it contains can be said to be drawn from various things – its history as a currency, and later, as the material (gold reserve) backing the currency. But recently, the price of gold has been acting weird.

Live TV

Loading...

In traditional investment theory, there is often an inverse relationship between equities and gold. As stock markets rise, investors tend to move away from gold, considering it a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty. However, the current situation defies this conventional wisdom, as both equities and gold have been experiencing positive trends simultaneously.

The performance