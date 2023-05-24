Gold moves in narrow range on caution over US debt talks: Should you buy, sell or hold today?

By Anshul

Gold prices were steady on Wednesday as another round of talks to raise the US government's debt ceiling ended with no progress, while investors assessed the possibility of further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Here's more

Gold prices moved in a narrow range on Wednesday, May 24. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,307 per 10 grams, after recording a rise of Rs 37 or 0.06 percent. Globally, spot gold ticked 0.1 percent lower to $1,973.38 per ounce by 0257 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $1,975.90. Live Tv Loading...

The trigger According to Prathamesh Mallya, DVP Research, Non-Agro Commodities & Currency, Angel One Ltd, gold prices were trading flat, as the stronger dollar continued to maintain pressure. Investors were cautious ahead of an eventful week, with the spotlight remaining on the US debt ceiling talks, as well as this week's Federal Reserve policy minutes and economic data. The dollar index remained stable, making dollar-priced gold less appealing to foreign buyers.