Personal Finance Gold or equity mutual funds: Which is a better investment option? Updated : July 16, 2020 03:04 PM IST While gold has always been considered a safe haven investment, the importance of a long-term growth opportunity via equity mutual funds too has gained currency in recent years. However, both of these investments have their own set of pros and cons.