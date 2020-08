An individual has several options to take care of financial exigency. When it comes to borrowing from a financial institution, customers also turn to their gold ornaments/metals lying idle in the lockers to get immediate fund requirements. This is known as a gold loan.

Apart from banks such as SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, etc., non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) also offer gold loans to individuals. NBFCs that offer gold loans include Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance, etc.

After applying for a gold loan, the amount is instantly credited to the borrower bank accounts based on the current value of gold jewellery pledged with the lender.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced a relaxation on loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for gold loans from 75 percent to 90 percent. LTV ratio basically refers to the amount of loan a borrower can get against gold as collateral. A higher LTV ratio means a higher loan amount for borrowers.

According to V P Nandakumar, managing director and chief executive officer, Manappuram Finance Limited, the customer is only required to make a one-time visit to the branch and get gold ornaments appraised for purity and value.

"On handing over the custody, the company issues a receipt (pawn ticket) listing out full details about the pledged ornaments. After the handover of the gold, the lender is responsible for its safe and secure storage, and it is insured,” he explains.

Currently, financial institutions offer interest rates ranging between 7.5 percent and 29 percent on gold loans. One can avail a loan amount of up to Rs 1.5 crore and repayment tenure starts at 3 months and goes up to 3 years depending on the loan scheme availed, as per BankBazaar.

(Source: BankBazaar)