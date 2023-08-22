Gold hallmarking: Government may soon notify new districts where it will be mandatory

The Indian government has been planning to make gold hallmarking mandatory in 56 more districts across 17 states. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) have approved the proposal and an official notification is expected in the next few days. As of now, any sale of gold across 288 districts is allowed only if the gold is hallmarked.

Live TV

Loading...

While the Union Government aims to eventually mandate sale of only hallmarked gold across all 766 districts in India, the proposed move will ensure that only hallmarked gold will be sold in the 344 districts of the country.

The Bureau of Indian Standards defines hallmarking as the "accurate determination & official recording of proportionate content" of a metal in precious articles. Hallmarking is used as a guarantee of metal purity and fineness for gold and silver in India. The hallmarking scheme of the BIS aims to "protect the general public against adulteration" and "obligate manufacturers to maintain legal standards of fineness" for gold and silver. The scheme also aims to check irregularities in quality of gold and silver and increase India's export competitiveness.

The HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) mandate for gold jewellery has already kicked in from 1st April 2023. In March, Director General of the BIS, Pramod Kumar Tiwari had told CNBC-TV18 that the possibility to bring gold bullion under compulsory certification was under active consideration with an aim to improve quality.

He had also said that the government may bring in a mandate to imprint or emboss the weight of the gold being sold in the retail market. With old hallmarked gold jewellery already present in large numbers with the general public, BIS had clarified that they won't be impacted as HUID is valid only for sellers and not common consumers.