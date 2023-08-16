India likely to make gold hallmarking mandatory in 56 additional districts

Gold hallmarking is a system that certifies the purity of gold in jewelry and other products. This expansion is part of a broader initiative that seeks to eventually encompass all districts across India under the ambit of gold hallmarking.

The ambit of gold hallmarking may soon increase to 56 more districts, from the current number of 288 districts. While the Union Government aims to eventually mandate sale of only hallmarked gold across all 766 districts in India, the proposed move will ensure that only hallmarked gold will be sold in the 344 districts of the country.

Government sources have indicated that the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) are slated to convene a meeting on Thursday, August 17 to discuss the plan of implementation of this proposal with jewellers, bullion associations and other relevant stakeholders.

The HUID (Hallmark Unique Identification) mandate for gold jewellery has already kicked in from April 1 this year. In March this year, Director General of the BIS, Pramod Kumar Tiwari had told CNBC-TV18 that the possibility to bring gold bullion under compulsory certification was under active consideration with an aim to improve quality. He also said that the government may bring in a mandate to imprint or emboss the weight of the gold being sold in the retail market.

With old hallmarked gold jewellery already present in large numbers with the general public, BIS had clarified that they won't be impacted as HUID is valid only for sellers and not common consumers.

India uses the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmark system for certifying gold and silver jewellery to establish the purity of the metal. Notably, BIS is the body responsible for hallmarking jewellery. BIS has had a hallmarking scheme in place since the 2000s.

Earlier, in March, the government made it compulsory for the gold jewellery and artifacts to carry six-character identification number, knows as Hallmark Unique Identification Number (HUID). It restricted the sale of old hallmarked jewellery with four logos without a HUID number from the new financial year.

Prior to the implementation of the six-digit HUID number, hallmarking of gold jewellery consisted of four marks - BIS logo, purity of the article as well as the logo of the jeweller and Assaying and Hallmarking Centre.