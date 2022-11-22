Global Retirement Index 2022 — Check list of best countries to retire in

The Global Retirement Index (GRI) examines retirement from different, more quantitative perspective. The annual report looks at 44 different countries and ranks them based on their retirement security.

Retirement security globally is under increasing pressure as inflation, a volatile market environment, and low interest rates impact retirement pots, according to Natixis Investment Managers’ 2022 Global Retirement Index (GRI). While some countries are prepared to handle this, others are struggling with the challenge.

GRI takes a deep dive into the critical issues driving global retirement security on the heels of the pandemic, and reveals the top countries for retirement security around the world.

This is the 10th year Natixis and CoreData have produced the GRI as a guide to the changing decisions facing retirees as they focus on their needs and goals for the future, and where and how to most efficiently preserve wealth while enjoying retirement.

As part of celebrating a decade producing the GRI, the report includes historical analysis of previous country rankings to examine changes in retirement conditions in the individual countries.

The index includes International Monetary Fund (IMF) advanced economies, members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India and China). The researchers calculated a mean score in each category and combined the category scores for a final overall ranking of the 44 nations studied.

Here's how countries have moved over the last decade

(Source: Natixis Investment Managers)

The index incorporates 18 performance indicators, grouped into four thematic sub-indices, which have been calculated on the basis of reliable data from a range of international organizations and academic sources. It takes into account the particular characteristics of the older demographic retiree group in order to assess and compare the level of retirement security in different

countries around the world.

The four thematic indices cover key aspects for welfare in retirement: the material means to live comfortably in retirement; access to quality financial services to help preserve savings value and maximize income; access to quality health services; and a clean and safe environment.

The sub-indices provide insight into which particular characteristics are driving an improvement or worsening each country’s position. Data has been tracked consistently to provide a basis for year-over-year comparison.

(Source: Natixis Investment Managers)

Norway returns to the top in this year’s GRI after four years in third place, registering a score of 81 percent. Iceland moves down two spots into third with a score of 79 percent. Switzerland remains in second while Ireland also retains the same rank as last year at fourth.

Australia, New Zealand, Netherlands and Denmark remain in the top 10 this year with rankings of fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth respectively. Luxembourg (seventh) and Czech Republic (10th) are two new entrants in the top ten this year, replacing Germany and Canada.

Countries in the top 10 overall typically score very well across all four subindices. Both Norway and Iceland have the distinction of finishing in the top 10 in all four sub-indices. The rest of the top 10 countries have at least one top 10 subindex score, with no countries ranking in the bottom ten. The one outlier in the group is Denmark, which ranks in the bottom half (33rd) for Finances.

(Source: Natixis Investment Managers)

This year, the top performers’ rankings across the four sub-indices are more consistent than in years past, the report said.

Top 25 Countries in Health Sub-Index

(Source: Natixis Investment Managers)