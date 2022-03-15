0

By CNBCTV18.com
At the North East Small Finance Bank, customers can get up to 7.5% and senior citizens up to 8% interest on recurring deposit (RD) schemes maturing in 2 years.

Get up to 7.5% interest on recurring deposits with this SFB
The North East Small Financing Bank is offering up to 8 percent interest on recurring deposit schemes for a period of two years for senior citizens and 7.5 percent for others.
The North East Small Finance Bank tops the list of high-interest paying banks as it offers the maximum amount of interest on recurring deposits.
Here is the complete list of interest rates on Recurring Deposits with North East Small Finance Bank.
TENURE                                                  Regular     Senior Citizen
3 Months                                                 4.25                  4.75
6 Months                                                 4.5                      5
9 Months                                                 5.5                      6
1 Year                                                       5.5                      6
2 Years                                                     7.5                      8
3 Years                                                      7                       7.5
4 Years                                                      7                       7.5
5 Years                                                     6.5                      7
More than 5 years and up to 10 years      6.5                       7
The rates are applicable for RDs of less than Rs 2 crore.
Individuals can open an RD account at the North East Small Finance Bank for as short a tenure as 3 months. The scheme offers investors with tenure options of 6 months, 9 months, one year, two years, three years, 4 years, 5 years and between 5 and to 10 years. However, the highest amount of interest one can earn is by investing in an RD account for a tenure of two years.
 
