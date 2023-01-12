G-Sec bidding — RBI asks participants to use e-Kuber facility to avoid errors

The Reserve Bank of India has turned strict about government securities bidding rule. Read this to understand what is it and how it works

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently asked all market participants to use the “price/yield range setting” facility provided on e-Kuber — its Core Banking Solution (CBS) platform — to avoid errors while placing bids for government securities (G-Sec) auctions. The central bank's alert on avoiding errors is significant as no request for cancellation of bids will be entertained after the close of the auction window.

Why the order?

In the recent past there have been a few instances of fat finger, big figure errors on the part of market participants in G-Sec auctions. Realising that such errors can cause financial loss to the bidders, RBI has developed “Price/Yield range setting” facility on e-Kuber.

How it works?

In December 2019 the ‘Price/Yield range setting’ facility was provided on the e-Kuber platform as a risk management measure. The facility allows a participant to define a range i.e. a maximum and a minimum value for bids they intend to submit. The range can be set in either price or yield terms, for each security, for every auction which can be set before the auction and can also be modified during the auction.

Once the limits are set by the participating entity, auction bids will be automatically validated against the set limits. As a risk management measure, all participant entities should start using the facility and put it to good use.

The path for configuring the facility is: “Home> Primary Auctions/OMO Issues> Issue Price Yield Configuration”. The path for viewing the limits is: “Home> Primary Auctions/OMO Issues> View of Price/yield band for Issue reference”.

What is Government Security (G-Sec)?

Government Security (G-Sec) is a tradeable instrument issued by the government. It acknowledges the government’s debt obligation. Such securities are short term (usually called treasury bills, with original maturities of less than one year) or long term (usually called Government bonds or dated securities with original maturity of one year or more).

In India, the Central Government issues both, treasury bills and bonds or dated securities while the State Governments issue only bonds or dated securities, which are called the State Development Loans (SDLs). G-Secs carry practically no risk of default and, hence, are called risk-free gilt-edged instruments.

An investor, depending upon eligibility, may bid in an auction under Competitive Bidding or Non-Competitive Bidding.

