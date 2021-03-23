FY21 nears end; here's why you shouldn't wait till March 31 to invest in ELSS Updated : March 23, 2021 07:02 PM IST Looking to invest in Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) to avail tax benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C for the financial year 2020-21? Well, one shouldn’t wait for the last moment and do it as soon as possible. Published : March 23, 2021 07:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply