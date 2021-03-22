FY20-21 ending soon; a few quick tips for last-minute tax saving investments

As the end of the financial year, 2020-21, is approaching soon, many individuals would be rushing to make tax-saving investments if they haven't done it already. However, this last-minute tax-planning could lead to hurried, poorly thought decisions that could prove costly later.

For example, an individual may end up buying a dud investment plan which doesn’t work in the long-term interests and leads to poor returns.

In view of this, let’s look at some quick tips one should follow while planning investments at the last moment:

Estimate the tax liability

According to Sahil Arora - Director, Paisabazaar.com, taxpayers should first estimate their tax liability after factoring in unavoidable investments or payments that qualify for tax deduction such as contribution towards EPF, repayment of home loan principal and interest repayments, NPS contribution as part of their salary package (if any), term insurance plans, tax deduction on HRA, etc.

“This would allow them to avoid over-or under-spending/investing in tax saving options,” Arora suggests.

Invest in voluntary investments or payments eligible for tax deductions

The residual tax liability can be saved through various voluntary investments or payments eligible for tax deduction under various sections of the Income Tax Act.

As per Arora, these include investments in ELSS, NPS, ULIPs, VPF, PPF and other small savings schemes qualifying for Section 80C deduction, an additional deduction for investments of up to Rs 50,000 in NPS under Section 80CCD (1B), deduction under Section 80GG for those living on rent but not receiving HRA, availing HRA exemption by paying rent to parents under Section 10(13A), etc.

Invest with a long-term approach

Arora also suggests individuals avoid taking a piecemeal approach while making tax-saving investments.

“Instead, align investments with long-term financial goals to derive the dual benefit of tax saving and wealth creation,” he opines.

Analyze the investments

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, one should not invest in such schemes that do not create liquidity issues later.

“So, even if an individual is investing in the last minute, he/she must take time and effort to go through what returns the investment offers, the liquidity, and the terms and conditions in detail. Moreover, before investing, it's important to understand what taxes for the year will be and how much one can really save by the end of March," Shetty suggests.

An individual should also factor in risk appetite, asset allocation strategy and time horizon of financial goals, lock-in periods and post-tax returns generated by various tax saving investment options before making tax-saving investments.