Future Generali launches revised version of 'Long Term Income Plan' with increased guaranteed benefits

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited has launched a revised version of its ‘Long Term Income Plan’ with increased guaranteed benefits. This product was initially launched in July 2022 to generate an assured and guaranteed income from the very first year of the policy for as long as 50 years. And if one chooses to start their income after 5 years, one can get a much higher income through the term. With the added benefit, the plan is expected to benefit policyholders more.

Announcing the launch of the latest version of Future Generali Long Term Income Plan, Bruce de Broize, Managing Director & CEO of Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited, said, “We observe there is a constant rise in the cost of living, which makes guaranteed increasing income an attractive offering. This is for those who seek assured returns on their savings. The latest version of our Long Term Income Plan product offers a higher guaranteed income and eventually higher returns to the customer."

"This plan will help one secure from any financial instabilities that may arise in the near future by ensuring a guaranteed second income at regular intervals. This plan will also help the younger generation who wants to start early financial planning for their future. This generation can start by investing small amounts and getting guaranteed benefits throughout the term," he said.

What can one look out for in the Future Generali Long Term Income Plan?

Guaranteed income for up to 50 years

Guaranteed income starting as early as first month and payable up to 50 years

Increasing income to support the increasing cost of living

Life cover for the entire policy term i.e. up to 50 years

Option to secure the income benefits and maturity benefit for the family, even after the death of the insured without the liability of paying future premiums

Tax benefits available as per prevailing tax rules