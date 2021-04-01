  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

From small savings rates to auto debit rules; govt and RBI announce rollbacks and deferrals

Updated : April 01, 2021 02:43 PM IST

Several new rules, policy decisions that were to come into effect from the new financial year 2021-2022 starting today have either been deferred or rolled back by the government and the regulators for various reasons.
From small savings rates to auto debit rules; govt and RBI announce rollbacks and deferrals
Published : April 01, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March

GST collections at record high of Rs 1.23 lakh crore in March

Targeting cumulative annual transaction value of Rs 1 lakh cr for next year: GeM CEO

Targeting cumulative annual transaction value of Rs 1 lakh cr for next year: GeM CEO

Maruti Suzuki reports total sales of 1.67 lakh units in March, marginally higher than Feb

Maruti Suzuki reports total sales of 1.67 lakh units in March, marginally higher than Feb

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement