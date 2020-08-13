Personal Finance From penalty to imprisonment; here are the consequences of not filing ITR Updated : August 13, 2020 06:46 PM IST Income Tax Return (ITR) filing is an annual activity seen as a duty of every responsible citizen of the nation. A person can claim the refund of the excess tax paid/deducted during a financial year by filing ITR for that year. Taxpayers are required to pay Rs 5,000 if return are furnished on or before the December 31 of the assessment year. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply