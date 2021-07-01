From LPG price hike to new TDS rule: Key changes that take place today

Beginning today, a slew of changes have come into effect for individual taxpayers, bank customers and driving license holders. For taxpayers, a new tax deducted at source (TDS) rule has been rolled out, while the State Bank of India (SBI) and many other banks have introduced a host of new rules and changes that will affect account holders.

Here’s a quick list of all the changes that start from today:

New TDS rules

During Budget 2021, a new section 206AB was introduced to deduct TDS at a higher rate in cases of certain nature of income. According to the new rule, if a TDS of Rs 50,000 or more has been made for the past two years, but no return of income has been filed, the rate of TDS will be double the specified rate or 5 percent, whichever is higher.

This rule comes into effect today.

DL without taking test at RTO

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has recently notified a new rule, under which, candidates will be provided high-quality driving courses at accredited driver training centres, and once the test is cleared, they will be exempted from driving test at the time of obtaining a driving licence.

LPG cylinder price hike

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder with subsidy has been increased by Rs 25.50 per cylinder with effect from July 1. A domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 834.50 in Delhi.

The price of a 19 kg cylinder has also been increased by Rs 76 and it will cost Rs 1,550 in Delhi.

Different banks new charges

State Bank of India (SBI) has revised service charges for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) account holders from today. The new charges apply to ATM withdrawals, chequebooks, transfers, and other non-financial transactions.

Additionally, Axis bank has increased cash withdrawal charges from its ATMs beyond the free limit. It has also hiked the minimum balance requirements for its savings accounts.

Meanwhile, IDBI Bank has revised its cheque leaf charges, saving account charges, and locker charges. Now, IDBI bank customers will have to pay Rs 5 per cheque leaf beyond 20 free leaves per year.